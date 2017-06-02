Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 die, mosque and church burnt as Hausa traders allegedly clash with Rivers inidgenes – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

2 die, mosque and church burnt as Hausa traders allegedly clash with Rivers inidgenes
NAIJ.COM
A major clash between Hausas resident in Rivers and indigenes of Onne in Eleme local government area of the state has left two people dead, reports have indicated. Several other people also sustained injury while a church and a mosque were allegedly …
Two feared killed as task force, Hausa traders clash in RiversThe Nation Newspaper
Byproduct of Hate Speeches: Two Die, Church, Mosque Burnt in RiversThe Streetjournal

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.