2 die, mosque and church burnt as Hausa traders allegedly clash with Rivers inidgenes – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
2 die, mosque and church burnt as Hausa traders allegedly clash with Rivers inidgenes
NAIJ.COM
A major clash between Hausas resident in Rivers and indigenes of Onne in Eleme local government area of the state has left two people dead, reports have indicated. Several other people also sustained injury while a church and a mosque were allegedly …
Two feared killed as task force, Hausa traders clash in Rivers
Byproduct of Hate Speeches: Two Die, Church, Mosque Burnt in Rivers
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!