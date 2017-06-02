2 Micro-finance Bank Chiefs Face Trial over $166.9m Fraud

The trial of the Managing Director of Integrated Microfinance Bank Plc, Simon Ademola Akinteye, and his deputy, Gabriel Adepoju, has been fixed for June 22, 2017 by a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos. The duo were arraigned before the court by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, on …

The post 2 Micro-finance Bank Chiefs Face Trial over $166.9m Fraud appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

