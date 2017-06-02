2 persons dead as Gunmen attack Melaye in another attack

Senator Dino Melaye escaped death on Monday in Lokoja when unknown gunmen attacked him during a rally in Lokoja. Melaye, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, was said to be rounding off his speech at the rally in front of Kogi State Polytechnic when the invaders attacked with guns and cutlasses. Traffic on Lokoja-Abuja highway …

The post 2 persons dead as Gunmen attack Melaye in another attack appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

