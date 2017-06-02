Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 principals in Nasarawa embezzle NECO registration fees

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) alleged on Thursday that Principals of two secondary schools had diverted NECO fees paid by students. Its Commandant, Lawan Bashir, told newsmen in Lafia that students of the affected schools – Government Secondary School (GSS) Wakama and GSS Shekkina – did not realise that their fees had been diverted until the examination started. “It was after the examination started that the candidates knew that they had not been registered.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.