2 principals in Nasarawa embezzle NECO registration fees

The Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) alleged on Thursday that Principals of two secondary schools had diverted NECO fees paid by students. Its Commandant, Lawan Bashir, told newsmen in Lafia that students of the affected schools – Government Secondary School (GSS) Wakama and GSS Shekkina – did not realise that their fees had been diverted until the examination started. “It was after the examination started that the candidates knew that they had not been registered.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

