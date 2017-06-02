2 Shoprite employees docked over alleged N1.4m theft

Two employees of Shoprite Retail Supermarket Ltd., Lagos, were on Tuesday arraigned in Lagos for allegedly stealing N1.4 million from their employer.

The accused, Moses Adeyemi,19, and Rasheed Naasir, 37, reside at No. 23, Patey St., Lagos Island and Lekki Beach Road, Jakande, respectively.

They appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Nicholas Akpene, told the court that the accused and others at large committed the offences between the months of April and May, at Shoprite Retail Supermarket, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the accused stole the sum of N1.4 million, while performing their duties.

‎

“The accused diverted money paid by customers through Point of Sale (POS) Terminals into their personal accounts, rather than their employer’s account.

“They used a special code to transfer the money to their accounts without the knowledge of the company,” he said.

Akpene said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the two- count charge and were granted bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, granted the first accused bail in the sum of N500, 000, but admitted the second accused to bail in the sum of N200, 000; both with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, tax compliant and should have their addresses verified.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 10 for mention.

The post 2 Shoprite employees docked over alleged N1.4m theft appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

