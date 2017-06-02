Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 South African communities issue quit notice to Nigerians

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

The Nigeria Union  in South Africa on Wednesday accused two communities in that country  of ordering Nigerians residing  within their territories   to leave. The President  of   the union, Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Pretoria  that the Kuruman community in Northern Cape Province  gave Nigerians  till  Friday  to leave. Anyene also said that the Klaafontein community, Extension 5, Johannesburg,  directed landlords not to renew the rent  of  Nigerians in the  area.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.