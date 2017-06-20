20 aspirants jostle for late Adeleke’s senate seat – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
20 aspirants jostle for late Adeleke's senate seat
Vanguard
Osogbo—No fewer than 20 aspirants are jostling to occupy the vacant seat of Osun West senatorial district created as a result of the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke on April 23rd, 2017. This is coming even as the Independent National Electoral …
Senator Adeleke's Death: INEC Announces Date for Bye-Election
INEC fixes July 8 for by-election to replace late Senator Adeleke
Osun West: 20 aspirants jostle for Adeleke's seat as INEC fixes July 8 for bye election
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!