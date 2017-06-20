Pages Navigation Menu

20-year-old man arrested for raping deaf & dumb virgin

A 20-year-old man, Nurudeen Akintoye, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping a deaf and dumb girl‎. The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspect committed the crime after he lured the victim into a bush. He said the incident happened on June 7 at about 9.45 p.m. […]

