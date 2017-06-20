Pages Navigation Menu

2017 budget: FG set to release N350bn for capital projects- Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun said that the Federal Government was ready to release N350 billion, being the first tranche for implementation of the 2017 budget. Adeosun said this on Monday in Abuja at the public presentation of 2017 Appropriation Act. She said that the Federal Government had enough cash available to immediately…

