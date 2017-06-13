Budget 2017: Our fears, hopes by stakeholders – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Budget 2017: Our fears, hopes by stakeholders
The Nation Newspaper
Despite signing the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law six months behind schedule, stakeholders believe the real issue is with the implementation of the Approriation Law, report SIMEON EBULU, LUCAS AJANAKU, OKWY IROEGBU-CHIKEZIE, EMEKA …
Osinbajo : FG moves to take Nigeria back to January/December fiscal year
Osinbajo meets northern leaders, vows 'full force of law' against hate speech
Osinbajo hits NASS for new injections to 2017 budget
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!