2017 budget to be partly financed by recovered loot – Buhari’s aide

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

A Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecutions, Okoi Obono-Obla, has said that part of the 2017 budget will be financed by recovered looted funds. Obono-Obla made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on what the Federal Government was doing with looted funds so far recovered. “About 20 per […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

