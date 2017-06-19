2017 Budget: Why poor funding’ll rob Nigerians of recovery gains

Oni worried that as at Decem- ber 31, 2016, the revenue short- fall in the Nigerian power sector was N1 trillion, while the sector’s indebtedness to commercial banks was $12.52 billion. ‘‘In addition to the indebted- ness of the sector, it is also impor- tant to note the inability of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (“NBET”) to pay the power generation companies, which shall also lead to the generation companies being unable to pay for the gas they bought to gener- ate power. Other fundamental issues such as the rate of tariff set by the industry regulator (NERC), gas supply to power plants and the generating capacity of existing plants, quality of the transmis- sion network occasioning losses, electricity theft, and vandalism should have been carefully con- sidered by the Federal Govern- ment when passing the budget. On the other hand, he ex- plained that the capital expendi- ture provision for TCN under the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) – 2015 Financial Model (which indicates amounts that needed to be spent) is N418.504 billion but only N40.2 billion has been earmarked for transmission proj- ects under the 2017 budget.

‘‘It is understandable that as the FG has other pressing needs contending for resources and it would need to attract private in- vestors into that segment of the market. However, one doubts the willingness of commercially- minded investors to provide investments into the Nigerian power sector, especially when they have to contemplate regula- tory restrictions on securing cer- tain licenses as well as having to charge cost-reflective tariffs. Oni argued that from the above figures and also taking into consideration the recent intervention funds paid by the Federal Government, stakehold- ers are of the view that a larger figure should have been appor- tioned to power project given the determination by the Federal Government to ensure that there is regular supply of power. For road transportation, apart from the N262 billion for recur- rent expenditures, the sum of N14billion was allocated to rail as counterpart funding for the Lagos-Kano, Calabar-Lagos, Aja- okuta-Itakpe-Warri, and Kaduna- Abuja projects. This, some stakeholders argue, is inadequate considering that road remains the most dominant mode of transportation in the country, and therefore deserves as much attention as it can get. Reacting to the budget as signed by the Acting President, the Executive Secretary of the National Association of Road Transport Owners {NARTO}, Aloga Ogbogo, remarked that more rail projects should have been accommodated in the bud- get in order to ease the pressure on roads.

Aloga said the worsening condition of federal roads has continued to take high toll on NARTO members’ heavy duty trucks and tankers as govern- ment continues to ignore the need to develop other vital trans- portation modes, especially the water ways. Though noting that some major highways have received attention by way of allocations for construction and repairs, the Executive Secretary decried a sit- uation where the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency {FERMA}, which is charged with the main- tenance of highways, does not have direct budgetary allocation. The Appropriation Act shows that the Federal Government intends to spend a total of N268 billion on construction and repairs of 171 roads across the country. The allocation is about N37bil- lion short of last year’s N305bn for 108 road projects. Aloga com- mended the Federal Government for its intention to address the bad state of the some highways in dire need of rehabilitation, including Enugu-Port Hracourt which has been in bad shape for years, the Mokwa-Jebba {where a bridge was recently washed off} and the Apapa port road in Lagos. He, however, alerted the Department of Petroleum Re- sources {DPR} on the problems and dangers inherent in approv- ing the location of tank farms along the road to the busy Apapa sea ports causing some of which he identified as traffic gridlock and a likelihood of serious fire incidents. Against this backdrop, Mr. Alban Igwe, Deputy National Unfortunately, even the funds that have been allocated to the MDAs may likely suffer setback as a result of revenue shortfall.”

President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), lamented that the budget was si- lent on the port access roads. He expressed concern on the port access roads, saying that the amount may look or sound big, but in percentage terms, it is too insignificant to meet the needs of Nigerians. igwe observed that the port access road is critical to the eco- nomic development, arguing that the distribution of goods and service starts from the nation’s ports as infrastructure is key to national development. Onthe ability of the Federal Government to fully implement the budget, Mr.Dolapo Oni the Head of Energy Research at Ecobank Transnational Corpo- ration (ETI), expressed worries that the budget might be unable to achieve much this year. He explained that, as the bud- get benchmark is predicated on $44.5 per barrel, the fact that oil prices had assumed a downward trend below $50 again, may likely put pressure on the budget im- plementation due to its attendant revenue shortfall to government. On the budget production fore- cast of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd),he said there is no cause for alarm because the Forcados pipe- line earlier shutdown has come back on stream to eventually shore up oil production target. He added that the worry now is whether oil prices would remain above our budget benchmark or below it. According to him, if oil prices slides below the budget bench- mark, then the budget will defi- nitely suffer setback because its funding will be put to question. On the other side, he said the low budgetary allocation of about N6.79 billion to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and N533,713,857,113 to the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing was because the Federal Govern- ment was trying to encourage more private sector participation in those sectors.