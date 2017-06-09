2017 budget will be signed next week – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has disclosed that the 2017 budget will be signed into law next week. Dogara made this known on the floor of the House on Friday. He also expressed delight that the House has kept to its promise to carry out a Budget reform that will ensure […]

2017 budget will be signed next week – Dogara

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

