2017 Confederations Cup: Hosts Russia defeat New Zealand in opening match

Russia kicked off their Confederations Cup campaign with a commanding 2-0 win over New Zealand in St Petersburg, in front of the watching President Vladimir Putin. The hosts controlled the encounter with Fedor Smolov the star of the show. Russia took the lead just after the half hour mark, through a Michael Boxall own goal. […]

2017 Confederations Cup: Hosts Russia defeat New Zealand in opening match

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

