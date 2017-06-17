Pages Navigation Menu

2017 Confederations Cup: Hosts Russia defeat New Zealand in opening match

Russia kicked off their Confederations Cup campaign with a commanding 2-0 win over New Zealand in St Petersburg, in front of the watching President Vladimir Putin. The hosts controlled the encounter with Fedor Smolov the star of the show. Russia took the lead just after the half hour mark, through a Michael Boxall own goal. […]

