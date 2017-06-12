2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic Results & Leaderboard
Daniel Berger has won the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic with a 1 shot lead and a score of 10 under par at the TPC Southwind.
2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic Results
The 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Daniel Berger
|270
|-10
|2nd
|Charl Schwartzel
|271
|-9
|2nd
|Meen Whee Kim
|271
|-9
|4th
|Billy Horschel
|272
|-8
|4th
|Braden Thornberry
|272
|-8
|4th
|Chez Reavie
|272
|-8
|4th
|Kevin Chappell
|272
|-8
|4th
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|272
|-8
|9th
|Phil Mickelson
|273
|-7
|10th
|Harris English
|274
|-6
|10th
|Adam Scott
|274
|-6
|10th
|Steve Wheatcroft
|274
|-6
|10th
|Dominic Bozzelli
|274
|-6
|10th
|David Hearn
|274
|-6
|10th
|Chad Campbell
|274
|-6
|10th
|Ben Crane
|274
|-6
|10th
|Stewart Cink
|274
|-6
|18th
|Grayson Murray
|275
|-5
|18th
|Trey Mullinax
|275
|-5
|18th
|Joel Dahmen
|275
|-5
|18th
|Fabian Gomez
|275
|-5
|18th
|Matt Jones
|275
|-5
|18th
|Luke List
|275
|-5
|24th
|Julian Etulain
|276
|-4
|24th
|Francesco Molinari
|276
|-4
|24th
|Derek Fathauer
|276
|-4
|27th
|Graeme McDowell
|277
|-3
|27th
|Seamus Power
|277
|-3
|27th
|Matt Every
|277
|-3
|27th
|Kyle Stanley
|277
|-3
|31st
|Kyle Reifers
|278
|-2
|31st
|Brandon Hagy
|278
|-2
|31st
|Ian Poulter
|278
|-2
|31st
|Robert Streb
|278
|-2
|31st
|Kevin Tway
|278
|-2
|31st
|Tyrone van Aswegen
|278
|-2
|37th
|Russell Knox
|279
|-1
|37th
|Ryan Brehm
|279
|-1
|37th
|Spencer Levin
|279
|-1
|37th
|Andres Gonzales
|279
|-1
|37th
|Michael Putnam
|279
|-1
|37th
|Brian Campbell
|279
|-1
|37th
|Seung-yul Noh
|279
|-1
|37th
|Cameron Tringale
|279
|-1
|37th
|Scott Stallings
|279
|-1
|37th
|Brooks Koepka
|279
|-1
|47th
|K.J. Choi
|280
|E
|47th
|Danny Lee
|280
|E
|47th
|Mark Hubbard
|280
|E
|47th
|Ryan Armour
|280
|E
|47th
|Retief Goosen
|280
|E
|52nd
|Greg Owen
|281
|1
|52nd
|Zac Blair
|281
|1
|52nd
|Will MacKenzie
|281
|1
|52nd
|Alex Cejka
|281
|1
|52nd
|Scott Brown
|281
|1
|52nd
|J.B. Holmes
|281
|1
|52nd
|Xander Schauffele
|281
|1
|52nd
|Will Wilcox
|281
|1
|60th
|Ben Martin
|282
|2
|60th
|Ernie Els
|282
|2
|60th
|Michael Thompson
|282
|2
|60th
|Brett Drewitt
|282
|2
|60th
|Sebastian Munoz
|282
|2
|65th
|Roberto Castro
|283
|3
|65th
|Chris Stroud
|283
|3
|67th
|John Huh
|284
|4
|68th
|Nick Watney
|285
|5
|68th
|Tag Ridings
|285
|5
|68th
|Steven Alker
|285
|5
|71st
|Rick Lamb
|289
|9
