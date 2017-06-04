2017 ITTF World Championships: I’ll bounce back, says Aruna Quadri

After a convincing loss to Denmark’s Jonathan Groth in the round of 64 of the men’s singles, Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has lamented his exit, describing it as a painful having come close to winning the first two games against the Danish. He however, vowed to bounce back from his not-impressive outing in Germany

“In the first two games, I was leading at certain stage, only to lose and this really affected me in the third and fourth games. I gave my best hoping that it will aid me to the next stage of the competition. Unfortunately my opponent, who is also an experience player ranked among the top 50 in the world. Generally I gave my best and I am satisfied with my performance and I hope to use this tournament to look at my mistakes and work on it. I will surely bounce back for the next competition in Morocco next month,” Quadri said.

He added: “I have learnt in all the competitions I had featured and this one has not been an exception and other gains I got from this competition are personal to me as well. for African players, I think what we need to do to be able to make it to the podium at the World Championships is to attend more World Tours in order to test our strength against the Asians and the Europeans. What we lack in Africa is the needed support to attend more competitions and if this is resolved we can be sure of making it to the top four in competition of this nature.”

Meanwhile, Quadri will lead his French club – Jura Morez in tomorrow’s final league match having helped the team to make the top five in the elite league.