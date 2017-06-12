2017 Lyoness Open Results & Leaderboard
Dylan Frittelli has won the 2017 Lyoness Open with a 1 shot lead and a score of 12 under par at the Diamond Country Club.
2017 Lyoness Open Results
The 2017 Lyoness Open results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Dylan Frittelli
|276
|-12
|2nd
|Mikko Korhonen
|277
|-11
|2nd
|David Horsey
|277
|-11
|2nd
|Jbe’ Kruger
|277
|-11
|5th
|Richard McEvoy
|278
|-10
|6th
|Johan Carlsson
|279
|-9
|7th
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|281
|-7
|7th
|Joost Luiten
|281
|-7
|7th
|Sepp Straka
|281
|-7
|10th
|A-Shun Wu
|282
|-6
|10th
|Matt Wallace
|282
|-6
|10th
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|282
|-6
|10th
|Felipe Aguilar
|282
|-6
|10th
|Nino Bertasio
|282
|-6
|15th
|Graeme Storm
|283
|-5
|15th
|Bernd Wiesberger
|283
|-5
|15th
|Alexander Bjork
|283
|-5
|15th
|Simon Forsstrom
|283
|-5
|15th
|Craig Lee
|283
|-5
|20th
|Maximilian Kieffer
|284
|-4
|20th
|Austin Connelly
|284
|-4
|20th
|Roope Kakko
|284
|-4
|23rd
|Paul Maddy
|285
|-3
|23rd
|Ryan Fox
|285
|-3
|23rd
|Ryan Mccarthy
|285
|-3
|23rd
|Julian Suri
|285
|-3
|23rd
|Matthew Baldwin
|285
|-3
|28th
|Florian Fritsch
|286
|-2
|28th
|Jens Dantorp
|286
|-2
|28th
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|286
|-2
|28th
|Ashley Chesters (a)
|286
|-2
|28th
|Gary Stal
|286
|-2
|28th
|Carlos Pigem
|286
|-2
|34th
|Daniel Im
|287
|-1
|34th
|Joel Stalter
|287
|-1
|34th
|Duncan Stewart
|287
|-1
|34th
|Jurrian Van der vaart
|287
|-1
|38th
|Ryan Evans
|288
|E
|38th
|Haydn Porteous
|288
|E
|38th
|Stephen Gallacher
|288
|E
|38th
|Oscar Stark
|288
|E
|38th
|Oliver Fisher
|288
|E
|43rd
|Zander Lombard
|289
|1
|43rd
|Eddie Pepperell
|289
|1
|43rd
|Matthias Schwab
|289
|1
|43rd
|Terry Pilkadaris
|289
|1
|47th
|Miguel Tabuena
|290
|2
|47th
|Mark Foster
|290
|2
|47th
|Niclas Johansson
|290
|2
|47th
|Robert Dinwiddie
|290
|2
|47th
|Marcus Armitage
|290
|2
|52nd
|Paul Waring
|291
|3
|52nd
|Simon Khan
|291
|3
|52nd
|Ricardo Santos
|291
|3
|52nd
|Trevor Fisher Jr
|291
|3
|52nd
|Oliver Wilson
|291
|3
|57th
|Laurie Canter
|292
|4
|57th
|Kristoffer Broberg
|292
|4
|57th
|Y.E. Yang
|292
|4
|57th
|Borja Etchart gonzalez
|292
|4
|57th
|Matthew Southgate
|292
|4
|57th
|Brett Rumford
|292
|4
|63rd
|Steve Webster
|294
|6
|64th
|Richard Bland
|296
|8
|65th
|Gary Boyd
|297
|9
|65th
|Charlie Ford
|297
|9
