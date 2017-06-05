2017 Memorial Tournament Results & Leaderboard

Jason Dufner has won the 2017 The Memorial Tournament with a 3 shot lead and a score of 13 under par at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

2017 Memorial Tournament Results

The 2017 Memorial Tournamentresults, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Jason Dufner 275 -13 2nd Anirban Lahiri 278 -10 2nd Rickie Fowler 278 -10 4th Justin Thomas 279 -9 4th Matt Kuchar 279 -9 6th Kyle Stanley 280 -8 6th James Hahn 280 -8 6th Kevin Kisner 280 -8 6th Bubba Watson 280 -8 10th Graham DeLaet 281 -7 10th Jamie Lovemark 281 -7 10th Daniel Summerhays 203 -7 13th Jordan Spieth 282 -6 13th Kevin Streelman 282 -6 15th Jason Day 283 -5 15th Marc Leishman 283 -5 15th David Lingmerth 283 -5 15th Shane Lowry 283 -5 19th Harold Varner, III 284 -4 19th Pat Perez 284 -4 19th Jim Herman 284 -4 22nd Ricky Barnes 285 -3 22nd Phil Mickelson 285 -3 22nd Ross Fisher 285 -3 25th Brett Coletta 286 -2 25th Bill Haas 286 -2 25th Peter Uihlein 286 -2 25th Stewart Cink 286 -2 25th Bud Cauley 286 -2 25th Byeong Hun An 286 -2 31st Padraig Harrington 287 -1 31st Jonas Blixt 287 -1 31st Brooks Koepka 287 -1 31st Adam Scott 287 -1 35th Patrick Cantlay 288 E 35th Ben Martin 288 E 35th Grayson Murray 288 E 35th Charl Schwartzel 288 E 35th Jason Kokrak 288 E 40th Zach Johnson 289 1 40th Tony Finau 289 1 40th Cheng Tsung Pan 289 1 40th Emiliano Grillo 289 1 40th Steve Stricker 289 1 45th Hideki Matsuyama 290 2 45th Mackenzie Hughes 290 2 45th Charley Hoffman 290 2 45th Lucas Glover 290 2 49th Danny Lee 291 3 49th Gary Woodland 291 3 49th Nick Taylor 291 3 52nd Sean O’Hair 292 4 52nd Greg Chalmers 292 4 52nd Kevin Chappell 292 4 52nd Brian Stuard 292 4 52nd Martin Laird 292 4 57th Rod Pampling 293 5 57th Patrick Reed 293 5 57th Alex Cejka 293 5 57th D.A. Points 293 5 57th Brendan Steele 293 5 57th Sam Saunders 293 5 63rd Zac Blair 294 6 63rd ColombiaCamilo Villegas 294 6 65th Russell Knox 295 7 65th Cameron Smith 295 7 67th K.J. Choi 296 8 67th Patrick Rodgers 296 8 67th Webb Simpson 296 8 67th William McGirt 296 8 71st Ollie Schniederjans 297 9 71st Soren Kjeldsen 297 9 73rd Curtis Luck 299 11 73rd Vaughn Taylor 299 11 75th Sung-hoon Kang 301 13 76th Matthew Griffin 306 18

