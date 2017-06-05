2017 Memorial Tournament Results & Leaderboard
Jason Dufner has won the 2017 The Memorial Tournament with a 3 shot lead and a score of 13 under par at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.
2017 Memorial Tournament Results
The 2017 Memorial Tournamentresults, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Jason Dufner
|275
|-13
|2nd
|Anirban Lahiri
|278
|-10
|2nd
|Rickie Fowler
|278
|-10
|4th
|Justin Thomas
|279
|-9
|4th
|Matt Kuchar
|279
|-9
|6th
|Kyle Stanley
|280
|-8
|6th
|James Hahn
|280
|-8
|6th
|Kevin Kisner
|280
|-8
|6th
|Bubba Watson
|280
|-8
|10th
|Graham DeLaet
|281
|-7
|10th
|Jamie Lovemark
|281
|-7
|10th
|Daniel Summerhays
|203
|-7
|13th
|Jordan Spieth
|282
|-6
|13th
|Kevin Streelman
|282
|-6
|15th
|Jason Day
|283
|-5
|15th
|Marc Leishman
|283
|-5
|15th
|David Lingmerth
|283
|-5
|15th
|Shane Lowry
|283
|-5
|19th
|Harold Varner, III
|284
|-4
|19th
|Pat Perez
|284
|-4
|19th
|Jim Herman
|284
|-4
|22nd
|Ricky Barnes
|285
|-3
|22nd
|Phil Mickelson
|285
|-3
|22nd
|Ross Fisher
|285
|-3
|25th
|Brett Coletta
|286
|-2
|25th
|Bill Haas
|286
|-2
|25th
|Peter Uihlein
|286
|-2
|25th
|Stewart Cink
|286
|-2
|25th
|Bud Cauley
|286
|-2
|25th
|Byeong Hun An
|286
|-2
|31st
|Padraig Harrington
|287
|-1
|31st
|Jonas Blixt
|287
|-1
|31st
|Brooks Koepka
|287
|-1
|31st
|Adam Scott
|287
|-1
|35th
|Patrick Cantlay
|288
|E
|35th
|Ben Martin
|288
|E
|35th
|Grayson Murray
|288
|E
|35th
|Charl Schwartzel
|288
|E
|35th
|Jason Kokrak
|288
|E
|40th
|Zach Johnson
|289
|1
|40th
|Tony Finau
|289
|1
|40th
|Cheng Tsung Pan
|289
|1
|40th
|Emiliano Grillo
|289
|1
|40th
|Steve Stricker
|289
|1
|45th
|Hideki Matsuyama
|290
|2
|45th
|Mackenzie Hughes
|290
|2
|45th
|Charley Hoffman
|290
|2
|45th
|Lucas Glover
|290
|2
|49th
|Danny Lee
|291
|3
|49th
|Gary Woodland
|291
|3
|49th
|Nick Taylor
|291
|3
|52nd
|Sean O’Hair
|292
|4
|52nd
|Greg Chalmers
|292
|4
|52nd
|Kevin Chappell
|292
|4
|52nd
|Brian Stuard
|292
|4
|52nd
|Martin Laird
|292
|4
|57th
|Rod Pampling
|293
|5
|57th
|Patrick Reed
|293
|5
|57th
|Alex Cejka
|293
|5
|57th
|D.A. Points
|293
|5
|57th
|Brendan Steele
|293
|5
|57th
|Sam Saunders
|293
|5
|63rd
|Zac Blair
|294
|6
|63rd
|ColombiaCamilo Villegas
|294
|6
|65th
|Russell Knox
|295
|7
|65th
|Cameron Smith
|295
|7
|67th
|K.J. Choi
|296
|8
|67th
|Patrick Rodgers
|296
|8
|67th
|Webb Simpson
|296
|8
|67th
|William McGirt
|296
|8
|71st
|Ollie Schniederjans
|297
|9
|71st
|Soren Kjeldsen
|297
|9
|73rd
|Curtis Luck
|299
|11
|73rd
|Vaughn Taylor
|299
|11
|75th
|Sung-hoon Kang
|301
|13
|76th
|Matthew Griffin
|306
|18
