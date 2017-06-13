2017 N-Power Portal Is Open For Recruitment: Application For Volunteer Corps Begins

This is to inform the general public that the Federal Government N-Power recruitment portal is open for new applications for the N-Power Volunteer Corps on 13th June, 2017. The N-Power Volunteer Corps will engage and train 500,000 young unemployed graduates. It is a paid volunteering programme of a 2 year duration. N-POWER APPLICATION STEPS: 01. …

The post 2017 N-Power Portal Is Open For Recruitment: Application For Volunteer Corps Begins appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

