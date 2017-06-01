2017 NBA Finals loaded with stars, historical implications – CNN
|
CNN
|
2017 NBA Finals loaded with stars, historical implications
CNN
(CNN) This NBA Finals is in uncharted territory. For the third consecutive year, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are facing off with the title on the line. The Cavaliers, who in 2016 ended a sports title drought the city of Cleveland …
