2017 NNPC / Shell Cup: Zonal Preliminaries begin in four Zones

The zonal preliminaries of the 19th edition of the NNPC / Shell Cup will kick off in four centers across the country.

According to the new fixtures released by the Nigeria School Sports Federation, Katsina, Bauchi, Uyo and Ijebu Ode will host the zonal Preliminary matches.

All the state champions are expected to arrive their respective zones on Tuesday, June 20 where series of matches would be played to determine the quarter finalists.

The fixtures have been arranged in such a way that each center would host two groups of matches as two pitches would be used while matches would be played simultaneously in the venues.

The harmonized fixtures was adopted according to our source to make up for the delay experienced in commencement of the zonals.

It would be recalled that the zonal preliminaries have been postponed twice. However, the NSSF coordinators in each of the zonal preliminary venues have assured a hitch-free championship.

In Uyo Center, Rivers, Ebonyi, Anambra, Bayelsa, IMO, Benue, Enugu, Cross River‎, Abia and Ogun states will compete for the quarter final ticket while at the Ijebu Ode Center, hostilities will be between Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Kwara, Kogi, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Delta states.

In Katsina, the zonal preliminaries will involve Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kaduna, FCT and Bauchi. The fourth zone is Bauchi where Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Niger, Taraba, Plateau and Katsina will slug it out for a quarter final ticket.

It would be recalled that excel Education Center, Port Harcourt won the 2016 edition.

The post 2017 NNPC / Shell Cup: Zonal Preliminaries begin in four Zones appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

