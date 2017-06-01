2017 NNPC/Shell Cup: State champions emerge

The state preliminaries of the NNPC/Shell Cup for All Nigeria Secondary Schools Football Championship which began a few weeks ago in all states of the country and the Federal Capital territory is now producing schools that would represent each state at the zonal preliminaries.

At the Oyo state final played on Tuesday at the popular Wesley College, Elekuro playground in Ibadan, 2014 National runners up, Brightville College, Ibadan lost to Asegun Comprehensive College, Ibadan by 1-0. It would be recalled that Asegun Comprehensive College has made several attempts at clinching the National Trophy in the past. This could be there opportunity as they take another shot at the trophy.

The Ogun state NNPC/Shell Cup final was between Comprehensive Academy, Abeokuta and Methodist Comprehensive College, Sagamu. This hostility hosted by Abeokuta grammar school saw the former went home with the trophy after beating their opponents from Sagamu by 1:0.

In Katsina, Family support secondary school defeated government college, Katsina to lift the state trophy and book a ticket for the zonal finals.

The sokoto state final saw Sultan Bello secondary school defeat Army Day Secondary School 8-7 via penalties after the match had ended 2-2 at regular time. Meanwhile, the Ebonyi state final was won by Holy Ghost secondary school, Abakaliki after edging out Twelve Apostles College, Sharon by a lone goal. All states champions are expected to have emerged on or before June 7th, 2017.

Other state champions are;

Akwa Ibom – Comprehensive secondary school, Edemeya

Niger – Ahmadu Bahago secondary school, Minna

Borno – Government Day secondary school, Lamisula

Taraba – Government Technical Training School, Jalingo

Kano – Government College, Gwale.

Benue – Mbagwa Community secondary school, Lessel.

Bauchi – Government secondary school, Darazo.

Osun – Islahudeen Middle school, Osogbo.

Delta – Master Care International School, Asaba.

Jigawa – Government secondary school, Kazaure.

Adamawa – Government secondary school, Numan.

Cross River – Government secondary school, Akim.

FCT – FOSLA Academy, Karshi, Abuja

