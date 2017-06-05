2017 Nordea Masters Results & Leaderboard

Renato Paratore has won the 2017 Nordea Masters with a 1 shot lead and a score of 11 under par at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club.

2017 Nordea Masters Results

The 2017 Nordea Masters results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Renato Paratore 281 -11 2nd Matthew Fitzpatrick 282 -10 2nd Chris Wood 282 -10 4th George Coetzee 283 -9 4th Thorbjorn Olesen 283 -9 6th Matthieu Pavon 284 -8 7th Jamie Donaldson 285 -7 8th Marcel Siem 286 -6 8th Andrew Sullivan 286 -6 8th Nicolas Colsaerts 286 -6 8th Austin Connelly 286 -6 8th Eddie Pepperell 286 -6 8th Jeunghun Wang 286 -6 8th Benjamin Hebert 286 -6 15th Christofer Blomstrand 287 -5 15th Bradley Dredge 287 -5 15th Lee Westwood 287 -5 15th Alex Noren 287 -5 15th Alexander Levy 287 -5 15th Max Orrin 287 -5 21st Scott Jamieson 288 -4 21st Ryan Fox 288 -4 21st Jordan Smith 288 -4 21st Niklas Lemke 288 -4 21st Gregory Bourdy 288 -4 26th Henrik Stenson 289 -3 26th ChinaHao-tong Li 289 -3 26th Julien Guerrier 289 -3 26th PortugalJose Filipe Lima 289 -3 30th Nathan Kimsey 290 -2 30th David Lipsky 290 -2 30th Richard Green 290 -2 30th Kristoffer Broberg 290 -2 30th S.s.p Chawrasia 290 -2 30th Alejandro Canizares 290 -2 36th Paul Waring 291 -1 36th Johan Edfors 291 -1 36th Richie Ramsay 291 -1 36th Eduardo De La Riva 291 -1 36th Jaco Van Zyl 291 -1 41st Tom Lewis 292 E 41st Kiradech Aphibarnrat 292 E 41st Laurie Canter 292 E 41st Sebastian Soderberg 292 E 41st Shiv Kapur 292 E 41st Graeme Storm 292 E 47th Rikard Karlberg 293 1 47th Adrien Bernadet 293 1 47th Jens Fahrbring 293 1 47th Scott Hend 293 1 47th Richard Sterne 293 1 47th Sebastien Gros 293 1 53rd Thongchai Jaidee 294 2 53rd Stephen Gallacher 294 2 53rd Richard Bland 294 2 53rd Jeff Winther 294 2 57th Simon Dyson 295 3 57th Nacho Elvira 295 3 57th Sam Brazel 295 3 57th ChileFelipe Aguilar 295 3 57th Daniel Brooks 295 3 62nd Lucas Bjerregaard 296 4 62nd Lasse Jensen 296 4 62nd Peter Hanson 296 4 65th Matthew Southgate 297 5 65th Zander Lombard 297 5 65th Andrew Dodt 297 5 68th Joakim Lagergren 298 6 68th Oliver Gillberg 298 6 70th Fredrik Nilehn 299 7 71st Pelle Edberg 302 10 72nd Matteo Manassero 304 12

