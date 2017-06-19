2017 US Open Results & U.S. Open Golf Championship Leaderboard
Brooks Koepka has won the 2017 US Open with a 4 shot lead and a score of 16 under par at Erin Hills.
2017 US Open Results
The 2017 US Open results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Position
|Players
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Brooks Koepka
|67
|70
|68
|67
|272
|-16
|2nd
|Hideki Matsuyama
|74
|65
|71
|66
|276
|-12
|2nd
|Brian Harman
|67
|70
|67
|72
|276
|-12
|4th
|Tommy Fleetwood
|67
|70
|68
|72
|277
|-11
|5th
|Xander Schauffele
|66
|73
|70
|69
|278
|-10
|5th
|Bill Haas
|72
|68
|69
|69
|278
|-10
|5th
|Rickie Fowler
|65
|73
|68
|72
|278
|-10
|8th
|Charley Hoffman
|70
|70
|68
|71
|279
|-9
|9th
|Trey Mullinax
|71
|72
|69
|68
|280
|-8
|9th
|Brandt Snedeker
|70
|69
|70
|71
|280
|-8
|9th
|Justin Thomas
|73
|69
|63
|75
|280
|-8
|12th
|J.B. Holmes
|69
|69
|72
|71
|281
|-7
|13th
|Brendan Steele
|71
|69
|69
|73
|282
|-6
|13th
|Patrick Reed
|68
|75
|65
|74
|282
|-6
|13th
|Si Woo Kim
|69
|70
|68
|75
|282
|-6
|16th
|Matt Kuchar
|74
|71
|70
|68
|283
|-5
|16th
|Steve Stricker
|73
|72
|69
|69
|283
|-5
|16th
|Chez Reavie
|75
|65
|72
|71
|283
|-5
|16th
|Eddie Pepperell
|72
|71
|69
|71
|283
|-5
|16th
|Bernd Wiesberger
|69
|72
|69
|73
|283
|-5
|21t
|David Lingmerth
|73
|69
|71
|71
|284
|-4
|21t
|Sergio Garcia
|70
|71
|71
|72
|284
|-4
|23rd
|Kevin Chappell
|74
|70
|70
|71
|285
|-3
|23rd
|Jim Furyk
|70
|74
|69
|72
|285
|-3
|23rd
|Louis Oosthuizen
|74
|70
|68
|73
|285
|-3
|26th
|Paul Casey
|66
|71
|75
|74
|286
|-2
|27th
|Scottie Scheffler
|69
|74
|71
|73
|287
|-1
|27th
|Zach Johnson
|71
|74
|68
|74
|287
|-1
|27th
|Jamie Lovemark
|69
|69
|74
|75
|287
|-1
|27th
|Marc Leishman
|68
|72
|72
|75
|287
|-1
|27th
|Russell Henley
|71
|70
|67
|79
|287
|-1
|32nd
|Kevin Na
|68
|76
|73
|71
|288
|0
|32nd
|Martin Laird
|72
|71
|72
|73
|288
|0
|32nd
|Cameron Champ
|70
|69
|73
|76
|288
|0
|35th
|Jordan Spieth
|73
|71
|76
|69
|289
|1
|35th
|Jordan Niebrugge
|73
|72
|73
|71
|289
|1
|35th
|Martin Kaymer
|72
|69
|75
|73
|289
|1
|35th
|Brandon Stone
|70
|74
|72
|73
|289
|1
|35th
|Webb Simpson
|74
|71
|71
|73
|289
|1
|35th
|Michael Putnam
|73
|70
|71
|75
|289
|1
|35th
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|70
|73
|70
|76
|289
|1
|42nd
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|72
|73
|71
|74
|290
|2
|42nd
|Andrew Johnston
|69
|73
|73
|75
|290
|2
|42nd
|Jonathan Randolph
|71
|71
|73
|75
|290
|2
|42nd
|Jack Maguire
|70
|73
|71
|76
|290
|2
|46th
|Stewart Cink
|74
|70
|76
|71
|291
|3
|46th
|Shane Lowry
|71
|74
|73
|73
|291
|3
|46th
|Satoshi Kodaira
|73
|69
|73
|76
|291
|3
|46th
|Harris English
|71
|69
|75
|76
|291
|3
|50th
|Gary Woodland
|72
|73
|73
|74
|292
|4
|50th
|Whee Kim
|73
|70
|72
|77
|292
|4
|50th
|Branden Grace
|72
|72
|71
|77
|292
|4
|53rd
|Jason Kokrak
|75
|70
|74
|75
|294
|6
|53rd
|Ryan Brehm
|71
|74
|72
|77
|294
|6
|55th
|Ernie Els
|70
|72
|79
|74
|295
|7
|55th
|William McGirt
|70
|71
|79
|75
|295
|7
|55th
|Lee Westwood
|69
|75
|75
|76
|295
|7
|58th
|Kevin Kisner
|74
|70
|76
|76
|296
|8
|58th
|Thomas Aiken
|71
|71
|75
|79
|296
|8
|60th
|Keegan Bradley
|72
|73
|75
|77
|297
|9
|60th
|Yusaku Miyazato
|72
|70
|76
|79
|297
|9
|60th
|Stephan Jaeger
|71
|73
|74
|79
|297
|9
|60th
|Adam Hadwin
|68
|74
|75
|80
|297
|9
|64th
|Kevin Dougherty
|71
|72
|80
|75
|298
|10
|65th
|Daniel Summerhays
|73
|72
|74
|81
|300
|12
|66th
|Talor Gooch
|74
|71
|76
|80
|301
|13
|67th
|Tyler Light
|73
|72
|78
|80
|303
|15
|68th
|Haotong Li
|74
|70
|82
|84
|310
|22
