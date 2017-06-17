2017 US Open Round 3 Tee Times – U.S. Open Saturday Groups Announced

Round 3 of the 2017 US Open will be played on Saturday June 17th at Erin Hills Golf Club in Erin, Wisconsin. The US Open Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:26 am.

The field has been reduced to 64 by the cut at 1 over par, which has been paired into 34 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 US Open 3rd Round Tee Times

The US Open round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players 08:26 AM Tyler Light Webb Simpson 08:37 AM Matt Kuchar Zach Johnson 08:48 AM Jason Kokrak Gary Woodland 08:59 AM Rafa Cabrera Bello Talor Gooch 09:10 AM Jordan Niebrugge Ryan Brehm 09:21 AM Steve Stricker Shane Lowry 09:32 AM Keegan Bradley Daniel Summerhays 09:43 AM Stephan Jaeger Jordan Spieth 09:54 AM Branden Grace Kevin Kisner 10:05 AM Lee Westwood Haotong Li 10:16 AM Stewart Cink Kevin Chappell 10:27 AM Jim Furyk Louis Oosthuizen 10:38 AM Kevin Na Brandon Stone 10:49 AM Patrick Reed Martin Laird 11:00 AM Michael Putnam Kevin Dougherty 11:11 AM Whee Kim Trey Mullinax 11:22 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Scottie Scheffler (a) 11:33 AM Eddie Pepperell Jack Maguire 11:44 AM Ernie Els David Lingmerth 11:55 AM Thomas Aiken Yusaku Miyazato 12:06 PM Jonathan Randolph Justin Thomas 12:17 PM Adam Hadwin Andrew Johnston 12:28 PM Satoshi Kodaira Martin Kaymer 12:39 PM Bernd Wiesberger Sergio Garcia 12:50 PM Russell Henley William McGirt 01:01 PM Chez Reavie Charley Hoffman 01:12 PM Bill Haas Harris English 01:23 PM Marc Leishman Brendan Steele 01:34 PM Hideki Matsuyama Brandt Snedeker 01:45 PM Cameron Champ (a) Xander Schauffele 01:56 PM Si Woo Kim J.B. Holmes 02:07 PM Rickie Fowler Jamie Lovemark 02:18 PM Brooks Koepka Tommy Fleetwood 02:29 PM Brian Harman Paul Casey

The post 2017 US Open Round 3 Tee Times – U.S. Open Saturday Groups Announced appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

