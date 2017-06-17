Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 US Open Round 3 Tee Times – U.S. Open Saturday Groups Announced

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 3 of the 2017 US Open will be played on Saturday June 17th at Erin Hills Golf Club in Erin, Wisconsin. The US Open Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:26 am.

The field has been reduced to 64 by the cut at 1 over par, which has been paired into 34 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

2017 US Open 3rd Round Tee Times

The US Open round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players
08:26 AM Tyler Light Webb Simpson
08:37 AM Matt Kuchar Zach Johnson
08:48 AM Jason Kokrak Gary Woodland
08:59 AM Rafa Cabrera Bello Talor Gooch
09:10 AM Jordan Niebrugge Ryan Brehm
09:21 AM Steve Stricker Shane Lowry
09:32 AM Keegan Bradley Daniel Summerhays
09:43 AM Stephan Jaeger Jordan Spieth
09:54 AM Branden Grace Kevin Kisner
10:05 AM Lee Westwood Haotong Li
10:16 AM Stewart Cink Kevin Chappell
10:27 AM Jim Furyk Louis Oosthuizen
10:38 AM Kevin Na Brandon Stone
10:49 AM Patrick Reed Martin Laird
11:00 AM Michael Putnam Kevin Dougherty
11:11 AM Whee Kim Trey Mullinax
11:22 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Scottie Scheffler (a)
11:33 AM Eddie Pepperell Jack Maguire
11:44 AM Ernie Els David Lingmerth
11:55 AM Thomas Aiken Yusaku Miyazato
12:06 PM Jonathan Randolph Justin Thomas
12:17 PM Adam Hadwin Andrew Johnston
12:28 PM Satoshi Kodaira Martin Kaymer
12:39 PM Bernd Wiesberger Sergio Garcia
12:50 PM Russell Henley William McGirt
01:01 PM Chez Reavie Charley Hoffman
01:12 PM Bill Haas Harris English
01:23 PM Marc Leishman Brendan Steele
01:34 PM Hideki Matsuyama Brandt Snedeker
01:45 PM Cameron Champ (a) Xander Schauffele
01:56 PM Si Woo Kim J.B. Holmes
02:07 PM Rickie Fowler Jamie Lovemark
02:18 PM Brooks Koepka Tommy Fleetwood
02:29 PM Brian Harman Paul Casey

The post 2017 US Open Round 3 Tee Times – U.S. Open Saturday Groups Announced appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.