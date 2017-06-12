2018 W’Cup Qualifier: Rohr promises better Eagles against Cameroon – TVC News
TVC News
2018 W'Cup Qualifier: Rohr promises better Eagles against Cameroon
TVC News
Image result for 2018 W'Cup Qualifier: Rohr promises better Eagles against Cameroon Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has promised a better display by his team after his first defeat in the hands of South Africa on Saturday. Nigeria's Super Eagles next …
Nigeria vs South Africa: Why Rohr dropped Ahmed Musa, Omeruo against Bafana Bafana
Rohr goes for 4-3-3, drops Omeruo
Eagles'll roar against Lions, Rohr assures
