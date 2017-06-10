2018 World Cup: England battle Scotland on StarTimes

As Europe comes alive this weekend for another round of 2018 World Cup qualifying games, StarTimes says it plans show games live to its subscribers from the various centres in Europe.

Some of the matches slated to be shown today include Slovenia versus Malta and Scotland’s game against England. Azerbaijan’s game with Northern Ireland and Kazakhstan;s home tie with Denmark will also be televised by StarTimes. Germany’s game with San Marino will conclude the list of games to be televised today.

The matches continue tomorrow with Kosovo taking on Turkey, even as Iceland confront Croatia while Moldova go up against Georgia even as Republic of Ireland battle Austria, while Serbia square against Wales.

In others games for tomorrow, Macedonia tackle Spain, while Italy host Liechtenstein.

StarTimes assured that viewers can watch all these games exclusively on its platform this weekend.

The firm’s Acting Brands and Marketing Director, Qasim Elegbede, said the company stays committed to providing quality sporting contents to its subscribers.

“Quality sporting content was the reason behind the acquisitions of sporting rights like the FIFA World Cup in over 48 territories in Africa and other sporting event such as the Serie A, Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Chinese Super League, Eredivisie.”, said Elegbede.

