Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018 World Cup:  England battle Scotland  on StarTimes

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

As Europe comes alive  this weekend  for another round of 2018 World Cup  qualifying games, StarTimes says it plans show games live to its subscribers from the various centres in Europe.

Some of the matches slated to be shown today include Slovenia versus Malta and Scotland’s game against England.  Azerbaijan’s game with Northern Ireland and Kazakhstan;s home tie with Denmark will also be televised by StarTimes. Germany’s game with  San Marino will conclude the list of games to be televised today.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The matches continue tomorrow with Kosovo taking on Turkey, even as  Iceland confront Croatia while   Moldova go up against Georgia even as Republic of Ireland battle Austria, while Serbia  square against Wales.

In others games for tomorrow, Macedonia tackle Spain, while  Italy host Liechtenstein.

StarTimes assured  that viewers can watch all these games  exclusively on its platform this weekend.

The firm’s Acting Brands and Marketing Director, Qasim Elegbede, said  the company stays committed to providing quality sporting contents to its subscribers.

“Quality sporting content was the reason behind the  acquisitions of sporting rights like the FIFA World Cup in over 48 territories in Africa and other sporting event such as the Serie A, Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Chinese Super League, Eredivisie.”, said Elegbede.

 

The post 2018 World Cup:  England battle Scotland  on StarTimes appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.