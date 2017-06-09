Pages Navigation Menu

2018 World Cup qualifying tables – European zone

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports

2018 World Cup qualifying European zone tables after Friday’s sixth round of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Sweden 6 4 1 1 12 4 13

France 6 4 1 1 11 5 13

Netherlands 6 3 1 2 13 6 10

Bulgaria 6 3 0 3 9 12 9

Belarus 6 1 2 3 4 11 5

Luxembourg 6 0 1 5 6 17 1

Group B

Switzerland 6 6 0 0 12 3 18

Portugal 6 5 0 1 22 3 15

Hungary 6 2 1 3 8 7 7

Faroes 6 1 2 3 2 10 5

Andorra 6 1 1 4 2 13 4

Latvia 6 1 0 5 2 12 3

Group H

Belgium 6 5 1 0 24 2 16

Greece 6 3 3 0 10 3 12

Bosnia-Herzegovina 6 3 2 1 13 5 11

Cyprus 6 2 1 3 5 9 7

Estonia 6 1 1 4 5 17 4

Gibraltar 6 0 0 6 3 24 0

Note: Nine group winners qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia; eight best runners-up play off with four winners qualifying for the finals.

