2019: 5 APC NWC Members Jostle For Guber Seats

By ANDREW ESSIEN,

Five National Working Committee (NWC) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are eyeing seats of their respective states on the party’s platform, investigations have revealed.

The NWC members aspiring to govern their states according to LEADERSHIP investigation include: the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Engr. Segun Oni (Ekiti State); National Auditor, Chief George Moghalu (Anambra State); National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi (Kwara State); National Secretary, Alh. Mai Mala BuniB (Yobe State) and the National Youth Leader, Hon. Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo (Gombe State).

With the exception of Anambra which is currently being governed by the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ekiti and Gombe states are being governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Yobe and Kwara states are in the grips of the APC.

While the governorship elections of Anambra and Ekiti states would hold this year and next year respectively, the three others would hold in 2019.

Recall that Oni who is aspiring to govern Ekiti State next year was governor of the state between 2007 and 2008 on the platform of the PDP before he was removed by court.

Oni was defeated by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who is now the Minister of Solid Minerals Development. The incumbent, Ayo Fayose, in turn defeated Fayemi.

He is however believed to be a loyalist of the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu.

Also, the National Youth Leader and former President of ALGON, Dasuki Jalo is said to be banking on his father in-law and former governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje to govern Gombe State.

Abdulahi, a former minister of Sports in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan is in the race for the Kwara State governorship position with two other staunch loyalists of the Senate

President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. They are two-time member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Zakari Mohammed and the current Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad, who is also a former member of the House of Representatives.

Abdullahi is reportedly in good position to win Saraki’s backing, a

key factor in the Kwara governorship election. The Senate President is said to have played a key role in his unanimous nomination by the APC North Central caucus for the position of the party’s publicity secretary.

Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the dates for the Anambra State governorship election coming up this year and the elections for 2019, while the Commission was yet to announce the Ekiti State governorship election, which would hold next year.

