2019: 87 Percent of Urhobo Behind Okowa—Onuesoke

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, says 87 percent  of Urhobo in  PDP are solidly behind Governor Ifeanyi Okowa  on his re-election ambition  in  2019.

Onuesoke spoke to journalists in Asaba, Delta State after a meeting with   the new Speaker of the  state House of Assembly, Hon Sheriff   Oborevwori.

Onuesoke, a former governorship aspirant in  the 2007 general elections in the state, said with the support of Urhobo and other tribes in Delta, Okowa’s  re-election  in 2019 was guaranteed.

Reiterating his loyalty to Okowa, Onuesoke appealed to the Urhobo to support the governor in his determination to win the state governorship election in 2019, adding that his re-election  would give him the opportunity to complete the work he  started two years ago.

He maintained that the governor had executed  projects across the state in fulfillment of his SMART agenda, and commended the people of Delta  for the confidence they reposed in Okowa, while appealing for their continued support.

According to him, since Okowa’s assumption of office and informed by his desire to promote technical and vocational education, he had  reconstructed the state-owned technical colleges in Agbor, Ofagbe and Sapele.

