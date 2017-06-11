2019: 87 Percent of Urhobo Behind Okowa—Onuesoke

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, says 87 percent of Urhobo in PDP are solidly behind Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his re-election ambition in 2019.

Onuesoke spoke to journalists in Asaba, Delta State after a meeting with the new Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

Onuesoke, a former governorship aspirant in the 2007 general elections in the state, said with the support of Urhobo and other tribes in Delta, Okowa’s re-election in 2019 was guaranteed.

Reiterating his loyalty to Okowa, Onuesoke appealed to the Urhobo to support the governor in his determination to win the state governorship election in 2019, adding that his re-election would give him the opportunity to complete the work he started two years ago.

He maintained that the governor had executed projects across the state in fulfillment of his SMART agenda, and commended the people of Delta for the confidence they reposed in Okowa, while appealing for their continued support.

According to him, since Okowa’s assumption of office and informed by his desire to promote technical and vocational education, he had reconstructed the state-owned technical colleges in Agbor, Ofagbe and Sapele.

The post 2019: 87 Percent of Urhobo Behind Okowa—Onuesoke appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

