2019: Adelabu, Shittu, Makinde, Akintola, 26 others begin horse trading to succeed Ajimobi

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than 30 aspirants from various political divide have so far indicated interest to contest the governorship seat in Oyo State, barely 22 months to the 2019 general elections, DAILY POST has reliably gathered. Investigations by our correspondent show that aspirants, some of whom have decided to run on certain political party and those […]

