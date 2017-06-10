2019: Buhari’s second term bid commences in S/West – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

2019: Buhari's second term bid commences in S/West

2019: Buhari's second term bid commences in S/West
Canvassers for a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday formally opened shop with a vow that Buhari, who is presently receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment in the United Kingdom is the best person to take the country beyond 2019 …
