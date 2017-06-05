Dokpesi PDP disowns AIT chief and his new party, APDA – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Dokpesi PDP disowns AIT chief and his new party, APDA
Pulse Nigeria
According to the party's spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, PDP has no hand in the formation of the new party. Published: 28 minutes ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Raymond Dokpesi play. Raymond Dokpesi. (Premium Times) …
To Save Nigerian Democracy, PDP And APDA Must Be Destroyed By Churchill Okonkwo
Dokpesi, Nwanyanwu float 'new party'
[ June 5, 2017 ] 2019: New political party, APDA unveils Latest News
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!