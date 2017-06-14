2019: Give us Presidency or give us Biafra – Ohaneze

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, has revealed that their agitation for Biafra will stop if the presidency is zoned to the Igbo come 2019. The youth wing of the Igbo group made this known in a statement issued in Enugu. The group noted that the Igbo will take one of…

The post 2019: Give us Presidency or give us Biafra – Ohaneze appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

