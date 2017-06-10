2019 Guber Polls: Yobe Interest Groups Clamour For Former FCTA Director

BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

A former director of treasury of the Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) Abuja, Alhaji Ibrahim Bomoi, has been urged by the youths, elders and politicians from zone B senatorial district of Yobe State to vie for the state governorship election come 2019.

The call was made by one of the APC members, Isa Baba Dafa, who said Bomoi was chosen to vie for the next governor of Yobe State because of his outstanding and starling records in the civil service as well as political arena.

According to him, if elected, Ibrahim Bomoi will mobilize his

colleagues in the Governors’ Forum to support President Buhari’s change mantra for the overall development of the country and fight against corrupton, both in the civil service and the private sector.

He disclosed that Bomoi is the product of a diligent and painstaking search for a leader with the capacity and political will to reconcile, rebuild and re-unite the structure of the party, APC ahead of 2019 elections.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that some of those clamouring for the candidacy of Bomoi said that at such a time as this, the APC needs a man with an uncommon political attributes, who will moe the state forward. “We shall all work together as ‘Yobeans’ to deliver Ibrahim Bomoi in 2019.

We have people and I have my friends who are also leading in

their respective rights.”

One of the APC supporters said, “ I can tell you that from July, you will see a lot of changes in the political equation of Yobe State.

Many perceived members of PDP are turning into APC, all for the purpose of voting Alhaji Ibrahim Bomoi who would continue from where Governor

