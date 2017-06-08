2019: INEC moves to curb hate speeches

By Ben Agande & Omeiza Ajayi

KADUNA—the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will partner relevant agencies and professional bodies to prevent inciting comments and hate speeches in the build up to 2019 polls.

This was part of the decisions reached at a two-day workshop on INEC Communication Policy held in Kaduna.

In a communiqué by an INEC National Commi-ssioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Prince Solomon Soyebi, participants also “emphasised that the delivery of messages should take into account the socio-cultural, religious and linguistic diversity, as well as the population mix and peculiarities of our political environment and electoral system.”

Vanguard understand that the idea is to encourage issues-based campaigns and avoid the usual resort to bitter political conversations.

The workshop, which was presided over by the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, was attended by all national commissioners, resident electoral commissioners, directors, administrative secretaries, heads of voter education and publicity department from all the states as well as communication experts from the public and organised private sectors.

