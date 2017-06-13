2019: No going back on Igbo presidency – Ohanaeze Youths

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, Worldwide, on Tuesday declared that the South-East zone will not accept any alternative in 2019 except a president of Igbo extraction. Rising from its meeting in Enugu, the group said it has activated all her machinaries towards the actualization of the project. In a communique issued after the meeting, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

