2019 : South West Buhari Campaign inaugurated in Ogun

By DAUD OLATUNJI

ABEOKUTA – Ahead of the 2019 election , the South West region of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has been inaugurated in Abeokuta,Ogun State capital.

The Buhari Campaign Organisation was kaunched for the second term ambition of the President whose first term would end in May 29, 2019 .

The leaders of BCO from six geopolitical zones of the country converged in Abeokuta and held a meeting with a view to rejuvenating the Campaign Organisation in the South West region.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting , Chairman of BCO’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Alhaji Kabiru Dutsin-Ma said the move was to ensure that the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari endured.

He said they were rejuvenating BCO from national to the grassroot levels to ensure that the legacies of President Buhari endured and to create awareness on the tremendous efforts of the Buhari led administration.

He said ” since President Buhari occupied the office of the Presidency he had done a lot and most of Nigerians are aware with the development. We are going to do our best to enlighten the public about the development”.

The National coordinator of BCO, Danladi Pasali also highlighted some of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in economy, infrastructure and war against corruption among others.

Members of BCO Board of Trustees present at the meeting were Hassan Isiyaka (Sarki Kudu), Amb.(Dr). Abdullahi Bawa Wase and Alhaji Salisu Garba (Sarki Fulani Sagamu)

The Acting National Secretary of BCO Deaconess Rita Solari Inko-Tariah, Deputy National Co-ordinator of BCO Chief Daniel Omofezi, Ekiti State BCO coordinator, Chief Otetola Tunde together with some traditional rulers in Abeokuta among others were also present at the meeting.

The post 2019 : South West Buhari Campaign inaugurated in Ogun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

