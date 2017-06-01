Pages Navigation Menu

2019: Youths back ex-Governor Donald Duke for President

The Nation Newspaper

2019: Youths back ex-Governor Donald Duke for President
The Nation Newspaper
A group of youths, under the aegis of Nigeria Professional Youth Vanguard (NPYV), has pledged to support the presidential ambition of former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke in 2019. The group's National Coordinator, Princess Ayi Umoh, told …
