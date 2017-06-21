21-day ultimatum to FG, IOCs: Itsekiri youths suspend action

By Emma Amaize

Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC, the apex body of youths of Itsekiri ethnic nationality in Warri, Delta State, has, in deference to the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, suspended its 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and International Oil Companies, IOCs, operating in Warri.

In a communiqué issued at its World Congress in Ode Itsekiri, the INYC said: “To honour our king, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri, owing to his engagement with the Federal Government on the issues raised by the council that led to the 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and IOCs, the council hereby suspends indefinitely all intended actions in this regard and, in this vein, calls on all aggrieved bodies, groups and community- based associations to accordingly sheathe their swords.

“In reciprocation of the gesture, we anticipate that the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will immediately put in place mechanism to quicken the massive integrated development of all our land as the golden hen that continues to lay the proverbial golden eggs upon which the Nigerian economy is sustained.”

The post 21-day ultimatum to FG, IOCs: Itsekiri youths suspend action appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

