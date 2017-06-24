24 Boko Haram suspects arrested in Auchi

Aliru Momoh, the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, in Edo State, yesterday, announced the arrest of 24 suspected Boko Haram members in the community by the Nigerian Army.

The monarch disclosed this in an interview at his palace in Auchi, headquarters of the Estako-West Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the commandant of the Nigeria Army School of Engineering, near Auchi, informed him of the arrest of the suspected insurgents in his palace.

“Shortly before you came, I had audience with the commandant. He informed me about what they are doing and the arrest of some 24 suspected members of Boko Haram operating under the guise of Fulani herdsmen in the community,” he said.

The Otaru said: “The commandant also informed me that the suspects would be transferred to Benin.”

He commended the commandant for taking proactive steps to fight the suspected insurgents in the forest, saying that the “issue of security needs careful planning and execution.”

