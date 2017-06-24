NAFDAC alerts security operatives of fake recruitment websites – Daily Trust
NAFDAC alerts security operatives of fake recruitment websites
Daily Trust
NAFDAC says it has drawn the attention of security operatives to the activities of scammers using the name of the agency to defraud Nigerians in the name of recruitment. The NAFDAC spokesperson, Dr Abubakar Jimoh,. disclosed this while speaking with …
