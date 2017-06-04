Pages Navigation Menu

25,000 PDP members decamp to APC in Kebbi

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

No fewer than 25,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kebbi State. The decampees were led by the Chairman of PDP in the state, Bello Doya. The decampees were made up of about 160 former PDP councillors, businessmen, contractors, as well as women and […]

