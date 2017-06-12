2,577 corps members completes orientation camp today

The Lagos State Government has called on all employers of labour in the State to accept members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC posted to their organisations so as to enable them contribute their quota to the overall development of the nation. This appeal was made by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the closing ceremony …

The post 2,577 corps members completes orientation camp today appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

