28 Pounds of faeces removed from man constipated from birth (Graphic photos)

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Surgeons removed 30 inches of a man’s large intestine after diagnosing him with a rare condition involving a building-up of constipation throughout his life. The unnamed male patient, 22, is believed to have been born with the congenital condition known as Hirschsprung’s disease – also known as “HD”. It means his stool cannot pass because […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.