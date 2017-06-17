290000 applicants hit N-Power portal in 3 days – Official – Naija247news
Naija247news
290000 applicants hit N-Power portal in 3 days – Official
No fewer than 290,000 applications hit the N-Power job portal on Friday, just three days after the portal was opened, a presidential aide said. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Afolabi Imoukhuede, gave the information …
