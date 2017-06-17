Pages Navigation Menu

290,000 apply for N-Power jobs in 3 days- Imoukhuede

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in N-power | 0 comments

No fewer than 290,000 applications hit the N-Power job portal on Friday, just three days after the portal was opened, a Presidential aide said on Friday. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, gave the information during an interactive session with the first batch of the scheme’s beneficiaries in Edo at the Urhokpota Hall, Benin City. According to him, 200,000 graduates are already participating in the scheme while the next batch of 300,000 will be engaged from the new applicants.

