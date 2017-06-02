2Baba Sets To Drop New Song On World Refugee Day To Support IDP

Nigerian legendary singer, Tuface Idibia, popularly know as 2Baba is set to release a new song on the 20th of June which also happens to be World Refugee day. According to 2baba, this song is meant to support camps of the internally displaced people (IDP) who need every help in the world as it is. …

The post 2Baba Sets To Drop New Song On World Refugee Day To Support IDP appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

