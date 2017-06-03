Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

3 policemen, one gunman die in Iwo bank robbery

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Gbenga Olarinoye
Osogbo—Three policemen guarding commercial banks in Iwo, Osun State, were feared dead last night as daredevil robbers attacked three commercial banks in the town, while one of the robbers was also said to have been gunned down during the operations.

File: Bank robbery

Though information about the robbery were sketchy last night, Vanguard, however, gathered that the operations by the heavily-armed men were similar to previous ones in the town.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

It would be recalled that yesterday’s robbery would be the third in the series of attacks on banks located directly opposite Bowen University, Iwo.

During last night’s operation, which lasted for about an hour, residents, shop owners and passers-by, where the banks were located, scampered for safety as the gun-trotting robbers started shot sporadically into the air to scare people away from the scene.

Sources told Vanguard that the robbery gang made use of dynamite to open the bullet-proof doors, leading into the banking halls, where unspecified amount of cash were carted away.

According to a source, a young boy was unlucky as he was hit by bullets in the leg, while attempting to flee the scene of the incident.

The source said: “One of the robbers was killed by the policemen attached to the bank. But the robbers shot dead about three policemen.”

 

The post 3 policemen, one gunman die in Iwo bank robbery appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.