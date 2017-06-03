3 policemen, one gunman die in Iwo bank robbery

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—Three policemen guarding commercial banks in Iwo, Osun State, were feared dead last night as daredevil robbers attacked three commercial banks in the town, while one of the robbers was also said to have been gunned down during the operations.

Though information about the robbery were sketchy last night, Vanguard, however, gathered that the operations by the heavily-armed men were similar to previous ones in the town.

It would be recalled that yesterday’s robbery would be the third in the series of attacks on banks located directly opposite Bowen University, Iwo.

During last night’s operation, which lasted for about an hour, residents, shop owners and passers-by, where the banks were located, scampered for safety as the gun-trotting robbers started shot sporadically into the air to scare people away from the scene.

Sources told Vanguard that the robbery gang made use of dynamite to open the bullet-proof doors, leading into the banking halls, where unspecified amount of cash were carted away.

According to a source, a young boy was unlucky as he was hit by bullets in the leg, while attempting to flee the scene of the incident.

The source said: “One of the robbers was killed by the policemen attached to the bank. But the robbers shot dead about three policemen.”

The post 3 policemen, one gunman die in Iwo bank robbery appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

