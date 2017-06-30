30 percent fail law school final exam – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
30 percent fail law school final exam
The Nation Newspaper
Only 1,393 of the 2,125 candidates who sat for the last final examination of the Nigerian Law School are successful, according to the result released yesterday. One hundred and ninety six others had conditional pass while 596 failed outright, the …
1393 pass Nigerian Law School exams
Nearly 30% of candidates fail Nigerian Law School exams
28% fail Bar exam as Nigerian Law School releases results
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!